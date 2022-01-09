Left Menu

Coast guard repatriates crew of Bangladeshi fishing boat

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Sunday repatriated the crew of a Bangladeshi fishing boat, which went adrift in the Bay of Bengal due to an engine breakdown in the last week of December.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday repatriated the crew of a Bangladeshi fishing boat, which went adrift in the Bay of Bengal due to an engine breakdown in the last week of December. ''ICG Ship Sarojini Naidu undertook successful repatriation of one Bangladeshi fishing boat 'Allahar Daan' along with 20 Bangladeshi fishermen at Indo-Bangladesh IMBL (international maritime boundary line) on Sunday,'' the coast guard said in a statement. The boat was reported adrift at sea due to an engine breakdown and was sighted by Indian fishermen, it said. ''The Indian fishermen displaying humanity provided necessary assistance to the boat and towed the distressed boat to Paradip on December 26, 2021,'' the statement said. The ICG in coordination with the Marine Police at Paradip provided shelter to the boat's crew on humanitarian grounds, it said.

The incident highlights the importance given by Indian fishermen to help mariners and fishermen at sea in distress, irrespective of nationality, and thereby forming an important link in ensuring safety of life at sea, the statement said.

''Such operations highlight the coordinated response between coast guard agencies of India and Bangladesh demonstrating mutual commitment for safety of fishermen at sea and further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries,'' it stated.

