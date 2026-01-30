'No misuse of liberty': Delhi court denies cancelling bail of illegal Bangladeshi immigrant

A Delhi court has rejected an application seeking cancellation of bail granted to an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, noting that there has been no misuse of liberty or violation of bail conditions. Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Gupta was hearing an application filed by the Delhi Police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bilal Hosen, a Bangladesh national who had entered India illegally. Hosen was allegedly involved in facilitating illegal migration of Bangladesh nationals to India and procuring Indian identity documents for them. He was found with several Aadhaar Cards and PAN cards in the names of various persons, police said. According to the Investigating Officer, the Aadhaar cards recovered are yet to be verified as they are awaiting a reply from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). ''There is nothing to suggest that the accused has in any manner misused the liberty granted to him or that he has violated any of the bail conditions. The mere fact that the accused is an illegal immigrant cannot be the sole ground for keeping him in custody indefinitely,'' the court said in an order dated January 28. The court refused to cancel Hosen's bail as none of the grounds for bail cancellation have been satisfied. ''However, in future, if any new facts come to light or any fresh piece of evidence is collected by the investigation agency which warrants detention of the accused, the prosecution will be at liberty to move a fresh application in this regard,'' the court added. On November 24, 2025, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta had granted bail to Hosen noting that since all material recoveries have been effected and chargesheet has already been filed, Hosen could not be denied bail simply on the reason that other wanted persons are yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)