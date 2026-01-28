Left Menu

Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: The 'Bangladeshi Miyas' Debate

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that 'Bangladeshi Miyas,' a term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims, have settled in Assam. During the Special Revision process, BJP workers filed over five lakh complaints against these 'foreigners,' impacting voter registration ahead of the Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:03 IST
Amid growing concerns in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has spotlighted the presence of 'Bangladeshi Miyas,' Bengali-speaking Muslims accused of immigrating illicitly. This controversial subject has ignited political tensions as the BJP claims these individuals have changed the region's demographic landscape.

The Special Revision process for the electoral rolls has seen BJP workers filing over five lakh complaints aimed at these supposed 'foreigners'. Sarma asserts it's the Assamese community's duty, describing the act as a protective measure against perceived threats to Assamese identity.

Disparities between political parties have come to the fore, with accusations flying that the opposition parties have turned a blind eye. This tension underscores the broader struggle over national identity and the integrity of Assam's electoral process, amid a reported rise in voter numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

