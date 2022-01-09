COVID-19: Tripura govt imposes night curfew from Jan 10

Tripura government on Sunday imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from January 10 to 20 with an aim to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. The state government also said that movie halls, sports complexes and stadia, entertainment parks, bars to open with 50 per cent capacity, while gyms and swimming pools will operate at one-third capacity, as per official order.

The order stated that these shops and other commercial establishments will operate from 6 am to 8.30 pm. For marriages, a maximum of 100 persons are allowed with COVID-19 protocols and a total of 20 people are allowed in funerals, it added.

"No public meeting will take place in open places, whereas meetings or gatherings are allowed with one-third capacity in closed places keeping in place COVID-19 protocols," it further informed. According to the state government, no offline training programme will take place in the state, however, the ongoing skill training programmes may continue by following aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus infection so far, according to the Union health ministry. (ANI)

