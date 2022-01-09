Left Menu

7 held in Kerala for 'partner swapping'

As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:49 IST
7 held in Kerala for 'partner swapping'
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people have been arrested from Karukachal near here on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping, police said.

Seven people, including the husband of a woman who had filed a complaint that she was being forced by her husband into unnatural sex, were arrested.

The gang was busted during the investigation into the complaint of the woman, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into unnatural sex with other men. During inquiry, we found that the woman's husband had forced her to have sexual intercourse with others. Further investigation into the matter led us to the gang, they added.

The gang is said to have used Telegram, Messenger apps to contact each other.

The accused were arrested from Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022