Left Menu

20-year-old woman dead, friend injured in motorcycle accident

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:24 IST
20-year-old woman dead, friend injured in motorcycle accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman died and her friend sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident involving a truck in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Gargi and Divanshu (25) were returning to Jaipur on a motorcycle after a visit to Ajmer when the accident took place near the Makrana crossing, they said.

When the truck hit the two-wheeler, both its riders fell off it and Gargi was run over, SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station Shambhu Singh said.

The woman died on the spot while her friend escaped with minor injuries, he said.

Gargi was from Kota and was studying in a college in Jaipur, while Divanshu works as a software engineer in the state capital.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022