Govt cowshed officials booked for throwing ill cows out: Police

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:34 IST
Govt cowshed officials booked for throwing ill cows out: Police
A government cowshed manager and two others were booked on charges of cruelty against animal and other penal offences for throwing two severely ill cows out of the ‘gaushala’.

The three were booked after people complained that the cows were lying outside the “gaushala” in Hamirpur village of the district and dogs had attacked the animals, taking them as dead, Aurai police station’s SHO Ajay Seth said.

On the people complaint, a case has been registered against manager Lal Bahadur Gautam and caretakers Ramesh Kumar and Rajendra Prasad of the cowshed.

