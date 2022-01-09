West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:47 IST
- Country:
- Ghana
West Africa's main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc's commission said on Sunday.
The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ECOWAS
- Accra
- West African
- Mali
- Ghanaian
- West Africa's
Advertisement