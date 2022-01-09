West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay

West Africa's main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc's commission said on Sunday.

The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

