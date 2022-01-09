Left Menu

West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:47 IST
West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay
  • Country:
  • Ghana

West Africa's main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc's commission said on Sunday.

The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022