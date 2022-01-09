Left Menu

West African bloc hits Mali with economic sanctions

West Africa's main regional bloc on Sunday agreed to close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to "unacceptable" delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup.

West African bloc hits Mali with economic sanctions

West Africa's main regional bloc on Sunday agreed to close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to "unacceptable" delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup. The decision followed a summit of leaders of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to discuss a proposal from Mali's transitional authorities to hold elections in December 2025 instead of next month as originally agreed.

In a communique ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition totally unacceptable. This timetable "simply means that an illegitimate military transition Government will take the Malian people hostage," it said.

The 15-member bloc said it had agreed to impose additional sanctions with immediate effect, including the closure of members' land and air borders with Mali, the suspension of non-essential financial transactions, and the freezing of Malian state assets in ECOWAS central and commercial banks. There was no immediate response from the Malian authorities.

