Left Menu

Polish official fired after calling Holocaust law ''stupid''

He became the plenipotentiary for contacts with the Jewish diaspora in July.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:43 IST
Polish official fired after calling Holocaust law ''stupid''
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish diplomat charged with improving contacts with Jews worldwide has been fired after he criticised his own government's approach to regulating Holocaust speech, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Jaroslaw Nowak, the plenipotentiary for contacts with the Jewish diaspora described a Holocaust speech law passed by his country's ruling party as "stupid.'' Nowak also said Poland should pass a law on property restitution, a statement implying further criticism of the ruling authorities, who recently passed a law cutting off the chances for restitution or compensation for those who had properties seized by the communists.

Among those affected are Holocaust survivors and their heirs.

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau fired Nowak on Saturday, the ministry spokesman, Lukasz Jasina, announced Monday on Twitter.

The development comes only days after Poland recalled its new ambassador to Prague after that diplomat criticized his own country — in that case, in relation to Poland's approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.

The dismissal of Nowak came a day after an interview was published by Jewish News UK in which Nowak said legislation passed in 2018 seeking to ban certain statements about Poland and the Holocaust ''is one of the stupidest amendments that was ever done by any law." The legislation sought to fight back against false claims that Poland, a victim of Nazi Germany, bore responsibility for the Holocaust. It outraged Israel, where many felt it was an attempt to whitewash the fact that some Poles did kill Jews during the German occupation during World War II.

The legislation originally outlawed blaming Poland as a nation for Holocaust crimes committed by Nazi Germany, with prison terms of up to three years for falsely attributing German crimes to Poland. It was later amended to remove the criminal provisions.

Last year Poland also approved a law that sharply restricts the rights of Holocaust survivors or their descendants to reclaim property seized by the country's former communist regime.

That law provoked a serious diplomatic dispute with Israel which still remains unresolved.

"I think at some point Poland will have to really come to the conclusion that we have to do something about'' restitution, Nowak said.

Nowak has been involved in Polish-Jewish dialogue since the 1980s. He became the plenipotentiary for contacts with the Jewish diaspora in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022