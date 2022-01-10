Syria to offer a third mobile telecoms operator licence -state media
Syria's telecommunications authority has finalised its draft licence for a third mobile telecoms operator, state media reported on Monday.
The authority's statement did not include the financial details of the new licence or the date of its offer.
