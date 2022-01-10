Left Menu

10-01-2022
HC grants interim bail to SAD leader Majithia in NDPS case
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted interim bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in connection with an NDPS case registered against him.

Majithia's counsel D S Sobti said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader will join the investigation on Wednesday.

He said the court has granted Majithia interim bail in the matter.

''After seeing all the records, the high court gave directions that this is a case where he can join the investigation and when he joins the investigation, he will not be arrested,'' Sobti told reporters here.

Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter after a Mohali court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on December 24.

Majithia (46) was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drugs racket in Punjab.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The former Punjab minister has denied all charges against him.

