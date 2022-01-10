Left Menu

Defence minister tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:53 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, he said he has ''mild symptoms'' and is under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,'' Singh said.

