CRPF reports 931 active COVID-19 cases across all formations

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported a total of 931 active COVID cases across all formations, a senior personnel said on Monday. Those infected with the virus have been either in home quarantine or in COVID care units, the officer has informed.

Earlier on January 3, a total of 38 CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have also tested positive for the virus. Even the prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive.

India has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases with over 1.79 lakh cases reported on Monday. The daily positivity rate is also over 13 per cent. (ANI)

