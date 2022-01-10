Left Menu

Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu this year with restrictions

Tamil Nadu government has allowed the famed Jallikattu event this year with COVID-19 restrictions.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:31 IST
Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu this year with restrictions
Jallikattu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu government has allowed the famed Jallikattu event this year with COVID-19 restrictions. According to the state government circular, only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. The spectators must carry full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull. Both will be given event pass by the district administration only after they provide fully COVID-19 vaccinated certificate. Both should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event. Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district. Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

Tamil Nadu reported 12,895 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday. The active cases in the state stands at 51,335 so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022