Godown gutted in fire in Mumbai, none hurt

A godown was gutted in a fire in suburban Byculla here on Monday but no casualty was reported, Fire Brigade officials said. In Byculla, the blaze erupted in a wooden godown located near Mustafa Bazar around 6 am. This fire was doused after nearly five hours by eight fire engines, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A godown was gutted in a fire in suburban Byculla here on Monday but no casualty was reported, Fire Brigade officials said. In another incident, a fire erupted in a flat in suburban Vile Parle this morning but no one was injured. This blaze was brought under control after some time, according to the officials. In Byculla, the blaze erupted in a wooden godown located near Mustafa Bazar around 6 am. This fire was doused after nearly five hours by eight fire engines, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

