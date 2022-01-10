Man's severed head found at place of worship in Telangana

A decapitated head of an unidentified man was found at a place of worship in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened under Chintapalli police station limits in the district and the priest, who noticed the head lying at the feet of an idol in the religious place, informed the police.

Police rushed to the spot and took up investigation after a case of murder was registered. Eight special teams have been formed to identify the victim, police said, adding that the remaining part of the body has not been traced so far.

The victim was aged between 25 and 35 years and he was killed at some other place and the head dumped here, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

Asked if the police suspected it to be a case of human sacrifice, the official citing preliminary investigation ruled out such a possibility, saying the offence did not take place at the religious place. However, he said a detailed investigation from all angles was underway.

