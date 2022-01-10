Left Menu

CRPF reports 931 active COVID-19 cases

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported a total of 931 active COVID cases across all formations, a senior official said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported a total of 931 active COVID cases across all formations, a senior official said on Monday. Those infected with the virus have been either in home quarantine or in COVID care units as per doctors prescription, the officer has informed.

"The personnel who were tested positive are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable and recovering. Heads of all formations have been instructed to take care of personnel under treatment and keep a check on their health," the officer said. He added that all personnel have been instructed to test and isolate themselves in case of any COVID-19 symptoms.

The CRPF has also issued an advisory to all of its formations regarding Omicron variant. A 50-bed COVID care centre in Bawana was already reactivated and is functioning. A COVID monitoring cell at CRPF headquarters and all 23 establishments of CRPF are already functioning. A total of 99.74 per cent CRPF personnel has been administered both doses. The remaining are with comorbidities or other health issues. CRPF will administer precautionary doses to all personnel in field formation from January 10 onwards.

Earlier on January 3, a total of 38 CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have also tested positive for the virus. Even the prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive.

India has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases with over 1.79 lakh cases reported on Monday. The daily positivity rate is also over 13 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

