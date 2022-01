Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER CEO SAYS DON'T KNOW IF THERE IS A NEED FOR FOURTH BOOSTER - CNBC INTERVIEW

* PFIZER CEO SAYS WORKING ON A NEW VERSE OF VACCINE EFFECTIVE AGAINST OMICRON AS WELL AS OTHER VARIANTS - CNBC INTERVIEW

