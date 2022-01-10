Left Menu

Assam administers total 7921 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine today

In Assam, over 7,921 healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens got the 'precaution dose' on the first day of booster vaccination in the state, the Assam government said on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:33 IST
Assam administers total 7921 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine today
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, over 7,921 healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens got the 'precaution dose' on the first day of booster vaccination in the state, the Assam government said on Monday. The state Health Minister Keshav Mahanta visited the Jorhat Medical College and launched the COVID-19 precautionary dose.

In its official release, the state health department stated, among the 7,921 beneficiaries who took the COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, there were 4,577 healthcare workers, 1439 frontline workers and 1,905 senior citizens. "On the first day of 'Precaution Dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group", stated the official release of Health Ministry on Monday. As many as 491013 healthcare workers, 190383 frontline workers and 254868 senior citizens got 'precautionary dose' today, stated the Central Government.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister on December 25, announced the inoculation of 'precautionary dose' for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10. The online registration of 'precautionary dose' on the CO-WIN platform began on January 8, Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022