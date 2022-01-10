Left Menu

Post EC order, 9 lakh political posters, hoardings removed in UP

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed over nine lakh political campaign items such as posters following the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said on Monday.Over 6,500 litres of liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh has also been seized, they said.

Updated: 10-01-2022 21:39 IST
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed over nine lakh political campaign items such as posters following the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said on Monday.

Over 6,500 litres of liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh has also been seized, they said. Giving out details, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said campaign material, including posters, banners and hoardings, numbering 9,60,482 have been removed. Of these, 7,32,186 items were removed from government properties and 2,28,296 items from private land.

Slogans written on walls have also been cleared, he said.

Shukla said the police department has so far got 10,007 licensed arms deposited, while nine licences have been confiscated and four of them cancelled.

So far, cases have been registered against 28,474 people and non-bailable warrants issued against 335 of them, he said.

Shukla also said 6,588 litres of liquor worth Rs 15.58 lakh has been seized.

