Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police registers case against unknown person for threatening complainant

Mumbai Police on Monday registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person for allegedly threatening the complainant in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:13 IST
Mumbai Police on Monday registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person for allegedly threatening the complainant in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. "They are also investigating how the complainant's numbers reached unknown persons", said Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the other two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- were also sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court today. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5. Another accused Vishal Kumar Jha was sent to judicial custody till January 24.

Two other accused Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

