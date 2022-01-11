Left Menu

Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days -president

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:07 IST
Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days -president
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told parliament on Tuesday.

The troops will depart the Central Asian nation completely over a period of 10 days, he said.

Kazakhstan asked for CSTO military assistance amid violent unrest last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022