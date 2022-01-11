Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days -president

The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told parliament on Tuesday.

The troops will depart the Central Asian nation completely over a period of 10 days, he said.

Kazakhstan asked for CSTO military assistance amid violent unrest last week.

