Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days -president
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:07 IST
The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told parliament on Tuesday.
The troops will depart the Central Asian nation completely over a period of 10 days, he said.
Kazakhstan asked for CSTO military assistance amid violent unrest last week.
