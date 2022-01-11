Left Menu

Assam Police seizes 1.5 kg heroin worth Rs 10cr, one held

The Assam Police on Tuesday seized 1.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore in the international market and arrested one person in Karbi Anglong district.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the drug was being ferried in a truck.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the drug was being ferried in a truck. ''@assampolice continuing its effort to eradicate drug menace seized 1.5 KG Heroin at Laharijan, Karbi Anglong from a truck coming from Manipur and arrested the driver/courier. The Team Karbi Anglong Police is complimented for its continued action,'' he said on Twitter. The seized heroin has been valued at Rs 10 crore, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a checkpoint was set up in front of Laharijan Police Post, and a joint team of the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel was deputed there, he said. ''Around 6 am, a truck coming from Imphal was intercepted. After a thorough search of the vehicle, 110 soap cases containing 1.5 kg of heroin were recovered,'' the official said. The operation was led by the Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer John Das.

