Left Menu

Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit: president

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Washington and Kyiv say tens of thousands of Russian troops moved to within striking distance of Ukraine could be preparing a new military offensive.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:20 IST
Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit: president
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbas region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

In the same statement, Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine wanted to agree on measures such as implementing a ceasefire and more prisoner swaps. Washington and Kyiv say tens of thousands of Russian troops moved to within striking distance of Ukraine could be preparing a new military offensive. Officials from the United States and Russia met for talks in Geneva on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022