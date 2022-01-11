Left Menu

Odisha extends maternity leave from 90 days to 180 days for employees of aided colleges

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the maternity leaves of aided college employees under Higher Education Department to 180 days, said officials.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the maternity leaves of aided college employees under Higher Education Department to 180 days, said officials. "State Government has extended Maternity Leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days in favour of eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department," said Department of Higher Education officials.

The government on Monday also increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for candidates applying for government jobs, said a press release. "For ST/SC/Social Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and women, the maximum age limit is 43 years, for General persons with disabilities (PwD), the upper age limit is 48 years, and for SC/ST/SEBC PwD candidates, it is 53 years," the government said.

It further added, "The government has been pleased to enhance the upper age limit for entry into government service from 32 to 38 years only for the advertisements made/to be made during the calendar year ie 2021, 2022 and 2023, which is relaxable in case of different reserved categories." (ANI)

