Left Menu

EU executive received Polish reply on judicial reforms

The European Commission received a letter from the Polish government on Warsaw's contentious judicial reforms, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:45 IST
EU executive received Polish reply on judicial reforms
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission received a letter from the Polish government on Warsaw's contentious judicial reforms, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Jan.11 marked a deadline for the nationalist government in Poland to inform the Brussels-based Commission of when and how exactly it plans to dismantle a disciplinary system for judges, which should have been frozen on the order of the top EU court.

Warsaw refused to heed the decision by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, which hence approved fines of 1 million euros a day. By the end of Monday, Warsaw had time to explain how it would align itself with the ECJ, or pay up. The spokesman said the Commission was now analysing the reply and would react "swiftly".

A source at the European Commission, speaking to Reuters separately and under condition of anonymity, said the letter was in Polish so it would first need to be translated. Should it fail to satisfy the Commission - which acts as the enforcer of joint EU laws, including on safeguarding the judiciary from political meddling - the person said it would send an invoice to Warsaw, with a 45-day deadline to pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022