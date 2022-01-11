Left Menu

Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:56 IST
Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that he does not have any information on whether tennis star Novak Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia. Asked by a reporter if he knew whether Djokovic had entered Spain in December, potentially invalidating a declaration the player completed on travelling to Australia, Albares responded: "I have no record of this presence of Djokovic."

"We have not been contacted by the Australian government to request such documentation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022