K'taka CM Bommai pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary, calls him "visionary leader"

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 56th death anniversary and called him a "visionary leader" who led the country towards progress. January 11 marks the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who passed away on this day in 1966, in Tashkent, in present-day Uzbekistan.

According to a press release by the Chief Minister's Office, Bommai said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was a great visionary leader, who understood people's language and who led the country towards progress. Shastri Ji was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi." Recalling Shastri's contribution to the nation, the Chief Minister said that he spent his life for the cause of the nation adding that he awakened the people of the country with his slogan.

"Shastri Ji worked ceaselessly for the betterment of the Nation and spent his life till the last minute for the cause of the nation. As Prime Minister, he gave the nation the stirring slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and he awakened the power of the people. Shastri Ji laid utmost stress on strengthening the defence of the country and in honouring the man behind the plough," Bommai said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Monday evening said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him wished for a speedy recovery on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary, saying the leader "instilled a sense of unity from soldiers to farmers in challenging times and set an excellent ideal of how selfless patriotism can protect the country". The country's second Prime Minister, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, was known for his simplicity and honesty and was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, becoming its first posthumous recipient. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)