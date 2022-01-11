Left Menu

Maha: Govt doctor shot dead in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:30 IST
Maha: Govt doctor shot dead in Yavatmal
A doctor working as a government medical officer was shot dead by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, police said.

Dr Hanumant Dharmkare, the deceased, was attached to the Umarkhed rural government hospital. As per preliminary information, he was shot dead in front of the hospital around 4.45 pm, said district superintendent of police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

