Disturbing scenario as Param Bir Singh has no trust in force which he once headed: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that it was a "disturbing scenario" that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh does not have trust in the police force which he headed once and the Maharashtra government has no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh refused to extend protection from arrest to Singh.

The Bench said, "This is the same police force that you headed. Now, what do we say, the head of the police force has no trust in the police force and the administration has no trust in the CBI. Look at the scenario which is being painted. It is a very disturbing scenario for us. We cannot resolve it peacefully." It added, "The state government does not think it appropriate for CBI to look into it and they filed a plea regarding this in Bombay High Court which they lost. Now the matter is in the Supreme Court. We do not know what will be the view of the concerned Bench here. We have given you (Singh) enough protection, we are not giving any more protection."

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Singh seeking protection from coercive steps by Mumbai police in the cases registered against him. During the hearing, senior advocate Puneet Bali, appearing for Singh, told the Bench that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is being targeted and the State government is trying to scuttle the probe in the CBI matter.

Senior advocate Darius Kambatta, appearing for Maharashtra, told the Bench that the State government has filed an appeal in the top court against the Bombay High Court order dismissing its plea to hand over the investigation into the 'cash-for-transfer' allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from the CBI to a Special Investigation Team. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI told the top court that the agency has filed an affidavit in the matter and it is ready to take over the probe in one of the criminal cases lodged by Maharashtra police against Singh.

The bench now posted the matter for hearing on February 22. Earlier, the apex court had directed the Maharashtra police not to file chargesheets in the FIRs lodged against Singh, and also sought CBI's view on taking over the investigation.

Cases were registered against Singh over allegations of misconduct, corruption and extortion and the apex court had sought CBI's view on probing the cases as they are interlinked with the matters already under the investigation of the central agency. it had also granted interim protection to Singh from arrest.

Singh had approached the apex court against the September 16, 2021 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed as not maintainable his pleas challenging the two enquiries orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violative service rules and the second over allegations of corruption. The apex court had also expressed concern over the ongoing fight between Deshmukh and Singh saying the matter has become "curiouser and curiouser".

Singh's counsel had told the apex court that six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Deshmukh. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

On November 18, the Bench had asked Singh to disclose his whereabouts while making it clear that no protection can be granted to him against arrest until his location is known. Singh was declared as an absconder by a Mumbai Magistrate after his non-appearance in an extortion case. (ANI)

