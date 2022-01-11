Left Menu

Maha: Two die after consuming excess toddy in Thane district

11-01-2022
Maha: Two die after consuming excess toddy in Thane district
Two persons died after allegedly consuming too much toddy at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Kopar village close to the railway line in Dombivili on Monday evening, an official said.

The victims Sachin Padmukh and Swapnil Cholake, both residents of Dombivli (west), were on their way home after consuming toddy at a local shop, when they started feeling uneasy, the official said.

Cholake, who was employed with the city transport department, had been on leave for two months due to health problems.

The duo was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead before admission, he said. The police have registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) against the toddy seller, who is absconding, the official said.

Family members of the deceased men have demanded strict action against the shop owner, and further investigation is underway, he added.

