AIMIM Muzaffarnagar dist president, party workers booked over breach of model code, Covid norms

The AIMIM's Muzaffarnagar district president and dozens of party workers were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and coronavirus norms by organising a public meeting here on Tuesday, officials said. Intazar and 23 other party workers were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act for their public meeting at Inniyazupura village under Kotwali police station, SHO Anand Dev Mishra said However, Intazar said they had not organised any public meeting there but party workers had gathered for a ticket to contest the assembly polls in the state.

The Election Commission has banned any physical rally or campaign gathering for the state assembly polls till January 15 in view of the escalating coronavirus situation. According to the FIR lodged in this connection, the public meeting was organised without permission and health protocols were also violated there by AIMIM workers.

