Left Menu

AIMIM Muzaffarnagar dist president, party workers booked over breach of model code, Covid norms

The AIMIMs Muzaffarnagar district president and dozens of party workers were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and coronavirus norms by organising a public meeting here on Tuesday, officials said. According to the FIR lodged in this connection, the public meeting was organised without permission and health protocols were also violated there by AIMIM workers.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:30 IST
AIMIM Muzaffarnagar dist president, party workers booked over breach of model code, Covid norms
  • Country:
  • India

The AIMIM's Muzaffarnagar district president and dozens of party workers were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and coronavirus norms by organising a public meeting here on Tuesday, officials said. Intazar and 23 other party workers were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act for their public meeting at Inniyazupura village under Kotwali police station, SHO Anand Dev Mishra said However, Intazar said they had not organised any public meeting there but party workers had gathered for a ticket to contest the assembly polls in the state.

The Election Commission has banned any physical rally or campaign gathering for the state assembly polls till January 15 in view of the escalating coronavirus situation. According to the FIR lodged in this connection, the public meeting was organised without permission and health protocols were also violated there by AIMIM workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022