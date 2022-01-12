India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 153.80 cr

With the administration of over 85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 153.80 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. According to the Union Health Ministry, India administered 85,26240 doses, taking the total vaccination coverage to 1,53,80,08,200.

60,405 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,46,30,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.01 per cent.

1,94,720 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's Active Caseload is presently at 9,55,319. Active cases constitute 2.65 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,61,900 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.52 crore cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 9.82 per cent and the daily positivity rate also reported to be 11.05 per cent. (ANI)

