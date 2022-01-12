PM Modi terms youths as 'development drivers', says youngsters unlock new hope, opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed youths as a development drivers and said that India is the world's largest youth-driven economy that unlocks new hope, new opportunities and new possibilities for the nation towards development and prosperity. After inaugurating the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry through video conference, the Prime Minister said, "The world has admitted that India has two limitless power -- demography and democracy. The youth of India carry democratic values along with demographic dividends. India considers its youths as development drivers."

"As a nation, we are the world's largest youth-driven economy that unlocks new hope, new opportunities and new possibilities for our nation towards development and prosperity," PM Modi said. "Today, the world sees India with hope because India represents the youth with its dreams, actions and innovations," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

"It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6400 trainees per year," the PMO stated. Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crores. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13. (ANI)

