Germany doesn't rule out closing Telegram - interior minister
Germany could shut down Telegram if the messenger service popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published on Wednesday. "We cannot rule this out," she told Die Zeit weekly.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany could shut down Telegram if the messenger service popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published on Wednesday.
"We cannot rule this out," she told Die Zeit weekly. "A shutdown would be grave and clearly a last resort. All other options must be exhausted first."
She added that Germany was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Telegram
- Germany
- German
- Die Zeit
- European Union
- Nancy Faeser
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Member of Sikhs For Justice held in Germany for alleged role in Ludhiana blast
In eastern Germany, pastors push for shots despite protests
German court rules people with disabilities must be protected in triage scenarios
Researchers develop adaptive transistor using germanium
German justice minister says draft law on fair triage treatment coming soon