Form spl teams for probing UA(P)A, NDPS Act cases: J-K top cop

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has called for setting up special teams in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir for investigation of cases of special nature such as those registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The DGP directed police officers to ensure close surveillance on anti-social and anti-national elements and said every step should be taken to neutralize attempts of ''anti-peace elements''.

''Special teams under the direct supervision of district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, UA(P)A and other cases of special nature,'' Singh said on Tuesday at a divisional-level police meeting to analyze the performance of 2021 and prepare the plans and strategies for 2022 for Jammu zone.

He directed the officers to follow the SoPs while investigating the UA(P) A cases and asked Additional Director General of police (ADGP) Jammu to circulate the copies of SoPs to all district SSPs.

While directing for setting the targets for immediate disposal of pending UA(P)A and NDPS cases, the DGP stressed the need for improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction of the guilty.

According to officials, 497 people were booked under UA(P)A cases in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

The DGP said more public support should be gained for prevention of crimes, noting that both modern and traditional policing are equally important in dealing with crimes at different fronts.

He emphasized for deputing the officers in the courts which he said would act as value addition for police in courts.

The DGP directed the officers to launch a special drive in tracking the absconders. He also issued directions to the officials for dealing the crimes of special nature more effectively.

The top official directed the officers to submit their requirements, if any, to the police headquarters so that security of the national highway is further augmented.

He also stressed the need for making organized plans of accident prevention and accident response on highways.

The DGP directed for deputing the first-aid teams in accident-prone areas. He also directed the officers to take up the work of improving the accommodation and other facilities of jawans and officers on a fast-track basis.

Referring to the crimes against women, the DGP directed for opening up of special women helpdesks in every district so that they would fearlessly report crimes against them and will be able to express their grievances more comfortably.

With regard to community policing, the DGP said that besides conducting police-public meetings, more public-centric initiatives should be taken to further strengthening the police-public bond.

He said law-abiding people should be respected and it should be ensured that they are not put to any inconvenience in any situation.

The DGP directed the officers that every possible help and assistance should be provided to the families of martyrs.

He directed the officers to make it a routine to visit the families of martyrs to express solidarity and know the well-being of these families, adding that the problems faced by these families, if any, should be addressed on priority.

