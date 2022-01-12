British Council employee Amiri has left Iran and arrived in the UK -Emtedad
British Council employee Aras Amiri has arrived in the United Kingdom after being released from an Iranian prison, Iranian news website Emtedad reported on Wednesday.
There was no official confirmation from the Iranian authorities.
