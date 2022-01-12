Left Menu

Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, at least 8 killed

A large explosion outside the international airport in Somalias capital killed at least eight people and wounded nine others on Wednesday, a local doctor said.Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with Medina hospital shared the toll with The Associated Press.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with Medina hospital shared the toll with The Associated Press. Witnesses at the scene said a passing U.N. convoy appeared to be the target in the Mogadishu blast near a checkpoint leading to the heavily fortified airport.

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries" in Mogadishu. He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

