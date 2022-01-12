Left Menu

Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance 'difficulties'

Asked separately by Reuters which ministers could not attend the Jan 18-19 meeting in Siem Reap and why, Koy Kuong said he "can't speak for them". Under Brunei's chairmanship, ASEAN late last year took the unprecedented step of sidelining https://reut.rs/3n0roOZ Min Aung Hlaing from its annual leaders' summit over his failure to honour commitments he made towards ending violence and starting a dialogue process.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:52 IST
Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance 'difficulties'

Cambodia said on Wednesday it had postponed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) scheduled for next week, because some ministers had expressed "difficulties" in attending.

The meeting was the first under Cambodia's chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, which comes amid divisions on how to deal with https://reut.rs/30NQFot the military that seized power in Myanmar last year and has led a bloody crackdown on thousands of its opponents. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Myanmar's military ruler https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w Min Aung Hlaing last week, the first such visit by a head of government, sparking concern that it could undermine international efforts to isolate the junta.

"The postponement is because of many ASEAN ministers are having difficulties to travel to join," Cambodia foreign ministry spokesperson Koy Kuong told reporters, without elaborating. Asked separately by Reuters which ministers could not attend the Jan 18-19 meeting in Siem Reap and why, Koy Kuong said he "can't speak for them".

Under Brunei's chairmanship, ASEAN late last year took the unprecedented step of sidelining https://reut.rs/3n0roOZ Min Aung Hlaing from its annual leaders' summit over his failure to honour commitments he made towards ending violence and starting a dialogue process. The exclusion https://reut.rs/3jwe8k4 angered the junta, which said outside powers had pressured ASEAN to break its own code of consensus and non-interference.

Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia had backed excluding the junta. Cambodia, however, is taking "different approaches", https://reut.rs/3K36kC4 its foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, and said on Saturday, while denying that Hun Sen's visit was an endorsement of the Myanmar military.

Prak Sokhonn was expecting to be appointed special ASEAN envoy to the Myanmar situation at the Siem Reap meeting. On Saturday, he criticised the previous envoy, Erywan Yusof, as being unproductive in insisting on access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been convicted in recent weeks of several offences, including incitement. (Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022