Left Menu

Two ganja peddlers held in Udupi

The accused have been identified as Gladen Clevin Rodrigues 21 from Kalyanpur and Hrithik K M 21 from Padu Perampalli in Ambagilu, police sources said.Based on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector Manjunath raided the spot and seized 93 gm of ganja, hash oil, small bottles used to fill the oil, a mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 and a scooter worth Rs 40,000 used for transporting the drugs.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:04 IST
Two ganja peddlers held in Udupi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and hash oil near Perampalli railway bridge in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gladen Clevin Rodrigues (21) from Kalyanpur and Hrithik K M (21) from Padu Perampalli in Ambagilu, police sources said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector Manjunath raided the spot and seized 93 gm of ganja, hash oil, small bottles used to fill the oil, a mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 and a scooter worth Rs 40,000 used for transporting the drugs. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022