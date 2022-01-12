Left Menu

British Council confirms release of Iranian employee Amiri

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:05 IST
British Council employee Aras Amiri has been freed from detention in Iran and has returned to the United Kingdom, the British Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased to confirm that British Council employee and Iranian citizen Aras Amiri has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in Iran of all charges previously made against her, following a successful appeal lodged by her lawyer," said the statement.

