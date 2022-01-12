Left Menu

Indian Army working towards women empowerment, says Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the Indian Army is continuously making efforts to encourage women empowerment.

Updated: 12-01-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:29 IST
Indian Army working towards women empowerment, says Army Chief General MM Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI/photo).
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the Indian Army is continuously making efforts to encourage women empowerment. "In order to provide equal opportunities to women, the Indian Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers, at par with their male counterparts", said Gen Naravane. With the grant of PC, women officers can aspire to achieve greater glory, and shoulder higher ranks and responsibility, he added.

He also informed that preparations are already underway at the National Defence Academy, to induct women cadets from June 2022. "The first batch of women soldiers of the Corps of Military Police (CMP) academy has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country.

"In the field of Human Resource Management, including meeting the aspirations of our Women Officers. The first batch of women soldiers of the CMP has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country", stated the Army Chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

