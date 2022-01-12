India has everything to be hub of medical tourism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has everything needed to be a hub of medical tourism and he envisions the country being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. In his virtual address after inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission aims to address the critical gaps in health infrastructure and health research especially at district level.

He said a support of over Rs 3,000 crore would be provided to Tamil Nadu in the next five years and this will help in establishing urban health and wellness centres, district public health labs and critical care blocks across the state. "In the coming years, I envision India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. India has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism. I say this based on the skills of our doctors."He urged the medical fraternity to look at telemedicine as well.

The 11 medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts of Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. "Today, the world has taken note of Indian practices that further wellness. this includes Yoga, Ayurveda and Siddha. We are working to make this popular in a language the world understands," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also inaugurated the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai, through video conference. (ANI)

