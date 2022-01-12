Left Menu

India has everything to be hub of medical tourism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has everything needed to be a hub of medical tourism and he envisions the country being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:03 IST
India has everything to be hub of medical tourism: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has everything needed to be a hub of medical tourism and he envisions the country being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. In his virtual address after inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission aims to address the critical gaps in health infrastructure and health research especially at district level.

He said a support of over Rs 3,000 crore would be provided to Tamil Nadu in the next five years and this will help in establishing urban health and wellness centres, district public health labs and critical care blocks across the state. "In the coming years, I envision India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. India has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism. I say this based on the skills of our doctors."He urged the medical fraternity to look at telemedicine as well.

The 11 medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts of Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. "Today, the world has taken note of Indian practices that further wellness. this includes Yoga, Ayurveda and Siddha. We are working to make this popular in a language the world understands," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also inaugurated the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai, through video conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022