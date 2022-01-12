Left Menu

Carcasses of over dozen 'cows' found in UP village

Remains of, what was alleged, over a dozen cows were found on Wednesday in a field in Navi Nagar village in Pilua area here, police said.As soon as the villagers saw the remains they informed the police following which senior officers rushed to the spot and got them buried using earth digging machines. PTI COR ABN VN VN

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:35 IST
Carcasses of over dozen 'cows' found in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Remains of, what was alleged, over a dozen cows were found on Wednesday in a field in Navi Nagar village in Pilua area here, police said.

As soon as the villagers saw the remains they informed the police following which senior officers rushed to the spot and got them buried using earth digging machines. Pramod Kumar, a local, said cow and 'govansh' (cattle) were killed on Tuesday night and when they reached the field they informed the police.

Additional SP, Dhananjay Khushwah said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons for killing cows and cattle. A probe is on in the matter, he said. PTI COR ABN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022