Left Menu

NATO could reinforce in eastern Europe if Ukraine attacked, Stoltenberg says after Russia talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:42 IST
NATO could reinforce in eastern Europe if Ukraine attacked, Stoltenberg says after Russia talks
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO might deploy additional troops to eastern allies should Russia again use force against Ukraine, the alliance's secretary-general said on Friday. "If Russia once again uses force against Ukraine and further invades Ukraine, then we have to seriously look into the need to further increase our presence in the eastern part of the alliance," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, responding to a question.

He warned of a "real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe", although he said NATO "will do what we can to prevent" any such scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022