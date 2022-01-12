Thief beaten to death and body thrown in river

A thief trying to steal from a farm was beaten to death and the body thrown into a river in Puluvampatti on the city outskirts, police said on Wednesday.

Locals noticed a body floating in the Noyyal river early today and on information police rushed to the spot, recovered it and sent it for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man, hailing from North India, had tried to steal from a farm in Chittiraichavadi and was caught by some workers who thrashed him. The body was thrown in the river, police said.

Police said 10 farm workers have been taken into custody and further investigations are on.

