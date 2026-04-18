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Economic Jitters: Fed's Balancing Act Amid Global Strife

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller spoke on the potential economic impacts of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and its implications for inflation and interest rates. He stressed the importance of resolving the conflict quickly to keep inflation in check and preserve the flexibility to adjust interest rates in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:24 IST
Economic Jitters: Fed's Balancing Act Amid Global Strife
Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller cautioned that the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran could spur near-term inflation but emphasized that a swift end might permit interest rate cuts later this year. Speaking at Auburn University, Waller noted that such an outcome would stabilize inflation and facilitate labor market support.

Waller highlighted the challenges posed by enduring high energy prices and constrained shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. He outlined the risk of entrenched inflation impacting diverse goods and services, with potential adverse effects on the economy and employment. Policymakers will need heightened vigilance if economic shocks occur consecutively.

Waller shared concerns about the inflation rate, predicting it would exceed the Federal Reserve's target in March. He also indicated systemic stability in the private credit sector and reinforced previous support for monetary policy easing. In light of potential resolutions in international conflicts, markets showed optimism about future interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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