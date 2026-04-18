From Elephants to Space: Latest Breakthroughs in Science Revealed

New findings from the largest genomic study on African elephants reveal that while savanna and forest elephants are in good genetic health, some isolated populations show concerning signs of inbreeding. The study draws on genome data from elephants across multiple countries.

Blue Origin prepares for its third New Glenn mission, aiming to boost its competitive edge against SpaceX. This upcoming launch will test the rocket's reuse capabilities, aligning with industry trends set by rival companies.

NASA's Artemis II mission successfully returned astronauts from around the moon, despite minor charring detected on the Orion capsule's heat shield, marking a new milestone in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)