AI Controversy: Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns

At the center of a growing debate, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House on Friday to discuss the company's new AI model, Mythos, amid cybersecurity concerns.

The meeting reflects a tense period for the AI startup as U.S. governmental bodies deliberate the usage and risks of Anthropic's technology. Mythos, which has come under scrutiny, could potentially elevate the sophistication of cyberattacks, prompting government interventions.

Despite being touted as innovative, Mythos is already being phased into select companies through Project Glasswing. Officials from several nations are collaborating to understand and mitigate its implications on the banking industry's cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)