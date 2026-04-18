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AI Controversy: Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei engages in discussions at the White House over the company's new AI model, Mythos, which is drawing attention due to its potential cybersecurity threats. The U.S., Canada, and Britain government officials are in talks with banking sectors to mitigate the risks posed by the model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:37 IST
AI Controversy: Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns
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At the center of a growing debate, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House on Friday to discuss the company's new AI model, Mythos, amid cybersecurity concerns.

The meeting reflects a tense period for the AI startup as U.S. governmental bodies deliberate the usage and risks of Anthropic's technology. Mythos, which has come under scrutiny, could potentially elevate the sophistication of cyberattacks, prompting government interventions.

Despite being touted as innovative, Mythos is already being phased into select companies through Project Glasswing. Officials from several nations are collaborating to understand and mitigate its implications on the banking industry's cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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